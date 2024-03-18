New York City parents protest proposed budget cuts to 3-K and pre-K child care

NEW YORK -- New York City parents rallied Monday outside City Hall over proposed budget cuts that would impact education in the city.

Parents say the city's free 3-K and pre-K programs serve as a lifeline for families trying to make ends meet. They're begging Mayor Eric Adams not to cut funding to the crucial resource.

Veronica Ades is an OBGYN at a city public hospital, and she said her son attended free 3-K and pre-K while she paid off her massive medical school loans.

"For my patients at a public hospital, the choice is even more stark. Many of them are financially vulnerable women of color, and they have to choose between work and child care, or send their children to unlicensed, unregulated and often less safe child care options," she said at the rally.

New Yorkers United for Child Care says Adams has cut nearly $400 million from these programs since 2022. The city plans to cut another 14% of the budget in 2025.

Funds for the current city education program expire on July 1.

"With less than three months to go, we are here to say the time to act is now," another speaker told the crowd at the rally.

Department of Education Commissioner David Banks testified Monday inside City Hall at the Education Committee's budget hearing.

"I am fighting like heck to make sure that those cuts are restored, and I have great confidence that in the coming weeks we will have really great news around early childhood," he said. "The mayor's office, City Hall, feels that same way. And this notion that we are going to have these cuts remain in place to the detriment of our community and our parents who need it so desperately, this is a priority for me."

The programs in jeopardy are currently funding by federal pandemic-era stimulus money, and 3-K and pre-K are just the beginning.