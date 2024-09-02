Protesters rally for Gaza in Manhattan's Union Square

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of people are gathered in New York City's Union Square on Labor Day Monday to rally support for the Palestinian people.

The group Within Our Lifetime organized the protest and said it's part of a national movement. It wasn't immediately clear if protesters would stay in Union Square or move to another part of the city.

On X, the group said the Labor Day action is to raise awareness about what they call workplace discrimination in the tech and health care industries against employees vocal about their support for Palestinian people.

In a flyer, the group called on attendees to cover their faces to avoid NYPD surveillance and put their cellphones in airplane mode to circumvent location tracking.

"It's going on too long, and that's what brought me to fight for the Palestinians. I cannot be there with them, but I can help them from here," one protester said.

Hundreds attended vigil for 6 Israeli hostages killed

The rally comes a day after hundreds gathered in Columbus Circle to remember the six hostages killed in captivity over the weekend, including 40-year-old Carmel Gat, whose funeral is happening Monday in Israel.

"Just brutally, brutally murdered them. They were all still tied. Some were shot, some were hit, some were pushed to the wall, and they ran away, instead of just leave them," said Maayan Shavit, Gat's cousin.

Within Our Lifetime said there will be a fundraiser from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Monday in the West Village. According to organizers, it's for doctors in Gaza and more medical equipment in the West Bank.