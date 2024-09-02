Deaths of 6 Israeli hostages "never had to happen," father of man still held captive says

Gaza cease-fire, hostage return proposal is "now or never," father of Israeli captive says

The father of an Israeli American still believed to be in Hamas captivity in Gaza says the killings of six hostages "never had to happen." The Israeli military announced on Saturday they had recovered the six bodies in a tunnel under the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Adi Alexander's 20-year-old son, Edan Alexander, was taken by Hamas during the deadly attack on Oct. 7. Adi said he was in a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he visited Washington, D.C., in July.

Adi told "CBS Mornings" Monday that he asked Netanyahu then about a cease-fire and hostage release deal.

"He was committed to the deal, so now we are a month later with six hostages dead — that never had to happen. He's prolonging the war for the short political reasons," he said. "This is unacceptable."

Thousands of Israelis have protested in the streets and members of the country's largest labor union went on strike following the news of the hostage deaths, calling for a cease-fire and the return of the remaining hostages.

Adi is among the relatives of hostages who have met more than a dozen times with national security adviser Jake Sullivan about U.S. efforts to reach a deal. He said he was on a call with Sullivan on Sunday and said there is a new proposal being drafted that will be presented to Hamas and the Israelis.

Adi called the proposal "now or never."

"I hope they will take it seriously and say, 'Yes, let's go,'" he said.

Adi and his wife, Yael, said it was devastating to hear about the killings of the hostages.

Yael recalled Rachel Goldberg-Polin — the mother of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was one of the captives killed — telling her and other hostage families that "hope is mandatory" over the last 11 months. But now, she says she's struggling for words to express how they are feeling.

"I don't want to say like hopeless, but it was a tough moment for all of us," she said on "CBS Mornings."

Adi said they know their son is "a tough kid." Edan is a New Jersey native who volunteered to serve in the IDF after high school. He was stationed near the border with Gaza when he was taken hostage.

"We hope he's holding up and we're coming for him," Adi said. "He needs to survive."