NYC Pride March 2026 steps off in Manhattan on Sunday. Find street closures and more.
The New York City Pride March will make its way through Manhattan on Sunday.
This year's theme is "For All Of Us," which organizers say is part of a quote attributed to LGBTQIA+ activist Marsha P. Johnson: "There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."
The grand marshals for this year's march are actress Dominique Jackson, actress Peppermint, actor Bowen Yang, former radio personality Bernie Wagenblast, and the organization Gays Against Guns.
Organizers say about 75,000 marchers are participating in this year's event, which is expected to draw over 2 million spectators.
Here's what to know about this year's festivities.
Where is the NYC Pride 2026?
The Pride March steps off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and ends at Fifth Street and Seventh Avenue.
A street festival called PrideFest will also be taking place in the area. Vendors, entertainment and activities can be found along Fourth Avenue from 14th Street to Eighth Street/Astor Place.
When is NYC Pride 2026?
The march steps off Sunday at noon.
PrideFest kicks off at 11 a.m. and is set to run until 6 p.m.
NYC Pride 2026 street closures
The city Department of Transportation announced the following street closures for Sunday's march:
- 5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street
- West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue
- 5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street
- West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street
- Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South
- 7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street
- 7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street
- 16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue
- Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South
- Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue
There will be additional street closures on Sunday for PrideFest:
- 4th Avenue between East 14th Street and Astor Place
- East 13th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 12th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 11th Street between 4th Avenue and 3rd Avenue
- East 10th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 9th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- East 8th Street between Broadway and 3rd Avenue
- Astor Place between Lafayette Street and 3rd Avenue
- Lafayette Street between East 9th Street / Wanamaker Place and Astor Place
- Cooper Square between 3rd Avenue/St. Marks Place and East 8th Street