NYC Pride March 2026 steps off in Manhattan on Sunday. Find street closures and more.

The New York City Pride March will make its way through Manhattan on Sunday.

This year's theme is "For All Of Us," which organizers say is part of a quote attributed to LGBTQIA+ activist Marsha P. Johnson: "There is no pride for some of us without liberation for all of us."

The grand marshals for this year's march are actress Dominique Jackson, actress Peppermint, actor Bowen Yang, former radio personality Bernie Wagenblast, and the organization Gays Against Guns.

Organizers say about 75,000 marchers are participating in this year's event, which is expected to draw over 2 million spectators.

Here's what to know about this year's festivities.

Where is the NYC Pride 2026?

The Pride March steps off at 26th Street and Fifth Avenue and ends at Fifth Street and Seventh Avenue.

A street festival called PrideFest will also be taking place in the area. Vendors, entertainment and activities can be found along Fourth Avenue from 14th Street to Eighth Street/Astor Place.

When is NYC Pride 2026?

The march steps off Sunday at noon.

PrideFest kicks off at 11 a.m. and is set to run until 6 p.m.

NYC Pride 2026 street closures

The city Department of Transportation announced the following street closures for Sunday's march:

5th Avenue between 33rd Street and 25th Street

West/East 33rd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 32nd Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 31st Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 30th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 29th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 28th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 27th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West/East 26th Street between 6th Avenue and Madison Avenue

West 25th Street between 6th Avenue and 5th Avenue

5th Avenue between 25th Street and 8th Street

West 8th Street between 5th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and Christopher Street

Christopher Street between Greenwich Avenue and 7th Avenue South

7th Avenue between Christopher Street and 16th Street

7th Avenue between 15th Street and 19th Street

16th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

17th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

18th Street between 8th Avenue and 6th Avenue

19th Street between 9th Avenue and 6th Avenue

Christopher Street between West Street and 7th Avenue South

Greenwich Avenue between 6th Avenue and 8th Avenue

There will be additional street closures on Sunday for PrideFest: