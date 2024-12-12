After power outage leaves thousands stranded on NYC subway, Gov. Kathy Hochul wants answers

NEW YORK -- What caused a power outage that scrambled subway service Wednesday night in Brooklyn? New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling for a full review after thousands of riders were left stranded.

"New Yorkers deserve a world-class subway system, and thousands of commuters experienced unacceptable service issues last night due to an electrical issue. No one deserves to be trapped underground for two hours, or face such significant delays when trying to commute home from work," Hochul said in a statement Thursday. "For that reason, I have directed the MTA to do a full review with Con Edison of this incident to determine the cause of the delay and make sure it cannot happen in the future. We must invest in the system's state of good repair and fix problems that should have been taken care of decades ago."

The MTA said 3,500 passengers on two F trains had to be rescued after power was lost near the Jay Street-MetroTech and Hoyt-Schermerhorn Street stations in Downtown Brooklyn around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The outage sparked widespread delays and reroutes, and officials say evacuations took nearly three hours. Service was restored overnight but with residual delays for the morning commute.

Some riders said it was chaos underground, as they were pulled from cars by the FDNY and helped above ground. At least one person had to be taken to the hospital, but there was no word on their condition.

Con Edison officials say they are working closely with the MTA to figure out what happened. They say it's too soon to tell if the outage was weather-related from Wednesday's rain and wind storm.

Crews are looking into a problem with a feeder cable that services the A, C, F and G lines. Officials said it went out of service and was replaced by a backup cable a short time later.

"We are investigating with Con Edison the exact cause, but I don't want to put it on Con Ed. There is no question there is a 90-year-old electrical substation that had a fire and explosion of some kind, and took the door off hinges, speaks to the urgency of making investments to the very old pieces of our system," MTA Chair Janno Lieber said Thursday. "I want to acknowledge that at least a piece of the causation is on an electrical substation in the MTA system that should have been repaired and replaced decades ago."

