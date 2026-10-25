Hundreds in NYC join Out of the Darkness Walk for suicide prevention

Nearly 2,000 people gathered in Manhattan's Seaport District on Sunday for the 2026 Out of the Darkness Community Walk, an annual event aimed at raising awareness about suicide prevention and reducing the stigma surrounding mental health struggles.

Hosted by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, the fundraiser supports suicide prevention research, education and advocacy efforts nationwide.

Participants walked alongside friends, family members and others affected by suicide and mental health challenges, sharing stories of loss, recovery and hope.

"It's OK to speak up. It's OK to not be OK," participant Courtney Concepcio said. "Sometimes we always can't be strong, we may fall apart. But it's OK to ask for help to bring yourself back together."

Jill Harkavy-Friedman of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention said sharing personal experiences can help those who are struggling.

"Sharing your story, and getting support, is healing and helpful to people who are struggling," she said.

CBS New York's Cindy Hsu, one of the event's emcees, spoke about her own experience with depression and a suicide attempt more than a decade ago.

"I was in a severe depression 11 years ago and I attempted suicide, and it was this organization that let me know that I'm not alone," Hsu said. "That's why we're all here today."

Hsu also led the event's Honor Bead Ceremony, in which participants wore colored beads representing their personal connection to the cause, including loss of a loved one, lived experience or support for suicide prevention.

"You kind of know what people are going through and you don't even have to talk about it, and there is no judgment," Hsu said. "It's really a wonderful way to show that you're not alone."

Organizers said donations have raised more than $300,000 so far, though the foundation is still working to meet its fundraising goal.

"I'm using my voice and I am trying to let people know that even though we struggle, there is a beautiful life that is waiting ahead of them," participant Mariel Ynoa said.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is continuing to accept donations as fundraising efforts continue.