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Stormy weather to impact NYC area as heat advisory continues

By Justin Lewis

/ CBS New York

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The potential for severe storms and downpours returns to the Tri-State Area Monday as sweltering temperatures continue.  

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and high heat, with temperatures feeling like 100 degrees.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in New York City until 9 p.m. 

A heat advisory is in place for all of New York City, northeastern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, most of Long Island, coastal Fairfield County, Westchester and Rockland counties through 7 p.m.

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CBS News New York

Monday starts off sunny, but things will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of strong-to-severe storms. With the high humidity, any storms that develop can produce torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

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CBS News New York

Other potential storm hazards include damaging winds, hail, and a slim chance of a tornado. 

Highs will be around 90 degrees, but the heat indices will range from 95-100 degrees.

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CBS News New York

The weather improves as the week goes on, but daily storm chances will continue.

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CBS News New York

Things should clear up just in time for the weekend. Starting Friday, a pattern change will set in, bringing a September feel to the Northeast. It will feature lower humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

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