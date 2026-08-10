Stormy weather to impact NYC area as heat advisory continues

The potential for severe storms and downpours returns to the Tri-State Area Monday as sweltering temperatures continue.

It's a First Alert Weather Day due to the possibility of afternoon and evening thunderstorms and high heat, with temperatures feeling like 100 degrees.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued in New York City until 9 p.m.

A heat advisory is in place for all of New York City, northeastern New Jersey, Lower Hudson Valley, most of Long Island, coastal Fairfield County, Westchester and Rockland counties through 7 p.m.

CBS News New York

Monday starts off sunny, but things will ramp up in the afternoon and evening hours with the chance of strong-to-severe storms. With the high humidity, any storms that develop can produce torrential downpours that could lead to flash flooding.

CBS News New York

Other potential storm hazards include damaging winds, hail, and a slim chance of a tornado.

Highs will be around 90 degrees, but the heat indices will range from 95-100 degrees.

CBS News New York

The weather improves as the week goes on, but daily storm chances will continue.

CBS News New York

Things should clear up just in time for the weekend. Starting Friday, a pattern change will set in, bringing a September feel to the Northeast. It will feature lower humidity levels and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.