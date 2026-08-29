Rising humidity in NYC brings back increased chance of showers, storms to start week

New York City's weather was absolutely stunning Saturday, but changes are on the way.

Saturday night, mostly clear skies and comfortable conditions will remain in place. Lows will range from the 50s throughout the suburbs to the mid 60s in the city.

Partly cloudy skies and low humidity will kick off the day on Sunday, with a slim chance of a shower.

CBS News New York

As the afternoon arrives, a noticeable rise in humidity levels will make it feel sticky once again. Clouds will also increase, along with an increased chance of showers and storms.

While the risk of severe thunderstorms is not high, an isolated severe storm or two may develop. With high humidity back in place, any storms that evolve may produce heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. The greatest risk of storm development would be between 5-11 p.m.

CBS News New York

Before the storms arrive, highs should reach the low to mid 80s.

High humidity and daily chances of showers and thunderstorms will then stick around through Thursday. Right now, the most active period looks to be Tuesday night into Wednesday, however, this is subject to chance as more forecast model data filters in.

CBS News New York

Wednesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong to severe thunderstorms.