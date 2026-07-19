Stormy weather returns to NYC area Tuesday after a brief reprieve. Get the First Alert Forecast.

After a brief reprieve, stormy weather will return to the New York City area Tuesday.

It will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms that may lead to flash flooding.

Once the storm threat diminishes Wednesday night, the rest of the week looks dry with lower humidity. Temperature-wise, highs will generally be in the lower 80s this week, which is below average for late July.

Sunshine, low humidity to start week

We are finally seeing a nice break from the smoke/haze, high humidity and severe thunderstorms. Clear skies will be in place Sunday night, and that will lead to a comfortably cool night.

CBS News New York

Lows will range from the mid 60s in the city to the 50s for most of the suburbs. Areas far north and west could even get into the 40s.

A near carbon copy of Sunday's weather will define the forecast on Monday. Lots of sunshine, low humidity, and highs in the low to mid 80s will make for a great start to the work week.

Another stormy day Tuesday

The stellar weather won't last long though, as humidity levels and cloud coverage will increase dramatically by Monday night into Tuesday morning. The high humidity levels will set us up for another stormy day on Tuesday.

CBS News New York

Showers and isolated downpours will develop from west to east between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. From 2 p.m. on, the potential is there for very strong-to-severe thunderstorms developing.

CBS News New York

These storms may contain damaging winds, large hail and torrential downpours. A similar set up to what transpired on Saturday is likely, minus the tornado threat.

How much rain to expect

The flood risk will again be on the higher side. The saturated airmass that will be in place will allow for prolific rainfall rates at times, reaching 1-2 inches per hour, which would most definitely lead to flash flooding. Saturated ground leftover from Saturday's violent storms will only exacerbate the flood threat.

CBS News New York

After 11 p.m., storm activity will start to settle down, but there may be another round of storms on Wednesday. Overall, this upcoming rainfall event will likely put down 1-2 inches of rain on average. Localized higher amounts are possible as well.