Calmer weather pattern makes for a nice Labor Day weekend in New York

After a week filled with periods of storminess and high humidity, a calmer and drier weather pattern is settling in for the holiday weekend.

CBS News New York

Friday night, humidity levels will continue to fall, with just a slim shower chance to the south and west of the city. Lows will be in the mid 60s for the most part, while locations to the north will see lows in the 50s.

A fine day is then on tap for Saturday. From early morning through the early afternoon hours, mostly sunny skies and low humidity will be in place. Highs will reach the upper 70s to the low 80s.

CBS News New York

By the mid-afternoon hours, a few clouds will drift in, and a slim chance of showers returns, mainly for areas north and east of the city. That chance of showers could linger into the overnight hours of Saturday. Within those showers, a downpour or two is possible.

A nearly identical setup is expected for Sunday, featuring morning sunshine, afternoon clouds plus a slim shower chance mainly north and east, and low humidity. Highs will be a bit cooler though, with mainly mid to upper 70s anticipated.

CBS News New York

The best of the three-day weekend will likely be Labor Day itself. On that day, rain chances are at zero, lots of sunshine will be in place, and the humidity will remain low. Highs will creep up slightly as well, reaching the upper 70s to lower 80s.