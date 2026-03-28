Warmer weather returns to New York area next week. Get the First Alert Forecast.

Warmer weather will return to New York City and the surrounding area next week.

While it felt more like winter than spring on Saturday, the February flashback will be short-lived. Saturday tonight, lows will be on the cold side, dipping to around freezing in the city, and 20s across the suburbs.

CBS News New York

After a cold start, temperatures should rebound very nicely on Sunday. Under bright skies, highs will climb into the mid and upper 50s for most locations, except for the south facing shores of Long Island and Connecticut, where highs will only be in the 40s.

CBS News New York

A potent breeze will pick up in the afternoon, with gusts between 25-35 mph.

Even warmer temperatures that will feel like May and June await us for next week. By Tuesday and Wednesday, highs could be near or possibly exceed 80 degrees away from the coastline.

CBS News New York

A few rain chances will be mixed in with the warmth as well.

CBS News New York

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