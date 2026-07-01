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NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani to give major America 250 speech on Friday at City Hall, sources say

By
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer
Marcia Kramer joined CBS News New York in 1990 as an investigative and political reporter. Prior to CBS2, she was the City Hall bureau chief at the New York Daily News.
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Marcia Kramer

/ CBS New York

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New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani will give a major speech in front of the George Washington desk at City Hall on Friday morning to mark America's 250th birthday, sources tell CBS News New York's Marcia Kramer.

He'll be surrounded by recently naturalized citizens.

The speech will be given hours before President Trump is expected to give his America 250 address in South Dakota.

Please stay with CBS News New York for more on this developing story. 

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