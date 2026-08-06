NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani reacts to Speaker Johnson's "mini Mamdanis" remark

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is reacting after voters in Michigan chose a progressive over a moderate in the Democratic Senate primary race there.

Democratic progressive Dr. Abdul El-Sayed narrowly defeated moderate Haley Stevens by roughly one percentage point, even though - according to Democrats - El-Sayed was outspent 10 to 1.

El-Sayed's victory drew reaction from House Speaker Mike Johnson.

There is an urgent question facing America.



Are we going to maintain our status as the world’s great superpower and beacon of liberty, opportunity and security — OR — allow radical Marxist Democrats to destroy the very foundations that make us the envy of the entire world?… — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) August 5, 2026

Johnson took to social media, writing in part, "We must take a stand and FIGHT to protect the greatest nation in the history of the world from being overrun by Mini Mamdanis."

That drew reaction from the mayor, who congratulated El-Sayed on his victory and for running a campaign based around the ideas of "money out of politics, money in your pocket, Medicare for all."

"And If those simple commitments and beliefs are what drives Representative Johnson to these kinds of conclusions, I think it shows you how deeply out of touch the Republican Party is with the concerns of working-class Americans," Mamdani said. "[El-Sayed] was able to prevail with a focus on a cost-of-living crisis and the way in which health care is exceedingly out of reach for those who have helped to make this country what it is."

Mamdani said he's spoken with El-Sayed previously.

"He can lift a lot more than I can ... we should give him his respect in that way. I don't think in any way this man is a mini-Mamdani. I also think that what we're talking about is someone who has shone a light on the importance of public health and healthcare in our country for years. And I am proud to be part of a movement of politicians and candidates who are looking to put working-class Americans back at the heart of our politics. And that's our focus here in New York City. And just from what we're seeing in Michigan, it looks like that's what Michiganders want there to be their focus come November."