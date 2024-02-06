NYC Mayor Eric Adams testifies in Albany for support in state's 2025 budget

Mayor Adams testifies in Albany for state funding

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is testifying about the state's 2025 executive budget Tuesday in Albany.

Local governments have the day to appeal directly to the State Senate Committee for certain funding to be included in the budget.

"Making the city more livable means investing in cleaner streets, more vibrant public spaces. To continue this investment, we need financial support to cover cost of the asylum seeker humanitarian crisis," Adams said. "These are urgent needs that support working class families in New York City, and our administration is asking for your help once again."

City Comptroller Brad Lander and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams were also expected to testify at the hearing.