Watch CBS News
Local News

NYC Marathon runner dies after medical incident during race, officials say

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
Read Full Bio
Alexa Herrera

/ CBS New York

Add CBS News on Google

A 24-year-old woman died while running in the TCS New York City Marathon Sunday after a medical incident, race organizers said. 

A bystander administered CPR to the woman named Rachel, according to the New York Road Runners. Medical staff then took over before she was rushed to the hospital, where she died. 

"We are deeply saddened by Rachel's passing following running in Sunday's race. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with her family, friends, and the entire running community," a statement read. 

The city's medical examiner's office confirmed that they are investigating her death. The cause has not been determined, a spokesperson said. 

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

In:

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue