NYC Marathon runner dies after medical incident during race, officials say

A 24-year-old woman died while running in the TCS New York City Marathon Sunday after a medical incident, race organizers said.

A bystander administered CPR to the woman named Rachel, according to the New York Road Runners. Medical staff then took over before she was rushed to the hospital, where she died.

"We are deeply saddened by Rachel's passing following running in Sunday's race. Our thoughts and sincere sympathies are with her family, friends, and the entire running community," a statement read.

The city's medical examiner's office confirmed that they are investigating her death. The cause has not been determined, a spokesperson said.

No other information was immediately provided.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.