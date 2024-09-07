2024 Labor Day Parade in NYC today. Street closures in Manhattan and more about the event

NEW YORK -- The 2024 New York City Labor Day Parade stepped off a celebration of workers' solidarity on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of workers representing more than 200 unions are coming together along the parade route in Manhattan.

This year's theme is "All Workers, Many Voices, One Fight," which highlights their common goal of advocating for fair treatment.

The theme of last year's parade was "We Organize, We Rise," as several labor groups were on strike at the time, including the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

The parade in New York City is the oldest and largest Labor Day parade in the U.S.

2024 Labor Day Parade route & street closures

The 2024 Labor Day parade stepped off from 44th Street and 5th Avenue at 10 a.m. Saturday. It marches north to 64th Street.

These streets are closed along the parade route at the NYPD's discretion, according to the NYC Department of Transportation:

Formation:

44th Street between Broadway and Vanderbilt Avenue

45th – 47th Street between 7th Avenue and Vanderbilt Avenue

48th Street between 7th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Vanderbilt Avenue between 43rd Street and 47th Street

Route:

5th Avenue between 44th Street and 72nd Street

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 67th Street and 72nd Street

67th – 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Miscellaneous:

5th Avenue between 63rd Street and 64th Street