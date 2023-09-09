Watch CBS News
New York City holds annual Labor Day Parade along Fifth Avenue

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New York City held its annual Labor Day Parade along Fifth Avenue on Saturday.

The parade kicked off at 44th Street with several labor organizations showing solidarity for unions.

Gov. Kathy Hochul also took part in the parade.

The event comes as several labor groups are on strike, including the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.

This year's theme is "We Organize, We Rise."

September 9, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

