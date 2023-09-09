New York City holds annual Labor Day Parade along Fifth Avenue
NEW YORK -- New York City held its annual Labor Day Parade along Fifth Avenue on Saturday.
The parade kicked off at 44th Street with several labor organizations showing solidarity for unions.
Gov. Kathy Hochul also took part in the parade.
The event comes as several labor groups are on strike, including the Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA.
This year's theme is "We Organize, We Rise."
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.