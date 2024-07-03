No credible threats for NYC July 4th celebrations, NYPD says. Officials are issuing some cautions, though.

NEW YORK - New York City is getting ready for its iconic 4th of July celebration, the largest in the nation.

Thursday will be the 48th annual Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks display. The barges will be positioned from West 14th Street-West 34th Street on the Hudson River.

It's the first time since 2013 the fireworks are back on the Hudson.

Safety is top of mind

"We are excited about the Fourth of July," Mayor Eric Adams said Wednesday. "At this point, there are no credible threats to our city."

Adams said the NYPD will remain vigilant, with thousands of officers deployed in uniform and in plain clothes.

"You can expect increased security. We'll have all our assets out there. We'll make sure that our viewing areas are safe. You will see some of the assets, like uniformed members in the streets. You'll see our K-9 deployment, some of our counterterrorism deployment. You'll see members at our entry points doing soft screenings, making sure people aren't bringing in anything that's unauthorized. And of course, there will be security measures that you won't see," NYPD Chief of Department Jeffrey Maddrey said. "But rest assured the men and women of the NYPD will be out there and we fully anticipate another safe and successful celebration."

NYPD Chief John Chell said the 4th of July can be a "long night" for the NYPD, because the fireworks show is just the start of the evening for officers keeping the city safe.

"Right after the fireworks show, we will redeploy a lot of our police officers and assets to different parts of the city where last year we saw a high volume of fireworks calls and or shots fired calls, and people being shot. So our night begins pretty much after the fireworks ends," Chell said.

NYPD said it is aware of demonstrations that are planned for July 4th at Washington Square Park and Union Square.

New York City's Department of Buildings also reminded New Yorkers "to be mindful of existing safety regulation" regarding rooftops, terraces, fire escapes and balconies.

"Watching the Fourth of July fireworks display is an important New York City tradition, and we understand that it may be tempting to access your building's rooftop to get a better view of the festivities," Department of Buildings Commissioner Jimmy Oddo said. "But the fact is, it is simply not safe to have large groups gather on unsecured building rooftops or fire escapes, where one false step can result in life-altering consequences. For those planning to enjoy the firework show, make smart decisions and select an appropriate place to watch, such as a building with a legal rooftop terrace, a rooftop bar, or possibly the best view in the city - safely in front of your TV."

Adams also issued a cautionary reminder: People should leave fireworks to the professionals.

"Fireworks may be fun, but you can have fatalities. Last year, over 9,700 injuries and eight deaths nationally from fireworks misuse or malfunction," Adams said. "Please keep them out of the hands of children, because they could be extremely dangerous."

"We are focused that this will be a great celebration and that the entire city will be able to enjoy the Fourth of July," Adams said.