Will today's weather impact 4th of July fireworks? Map shows when rain will stop around NYC area.

NEW YORK -- New York City's weather forecast calls for rain today, but will the skies clear in time for the 4th of July fireworks?

CBS New York's First Alert Weather team says, in all likelihood, the show will go on.

Pop-up thunderstorms are expected after 2 or 3 p.m. partially inland, then they'll work their way toward the coast through dusk.

With the loss of daytime heating, however, any lingering activity should weaken, if not fizzle out, which is great news!

That said, the odds of a thunderstorm during the fireworks is at about 20%. So have a poncho or umbrella handy, but expect to get what you came for.

NYC weather this weekend

So, what about after the 4th? Well, it looks like that forecast doesn't change much: Warm, sticky and a little unsettled, unfortunately.

But as we've been saying all along, no day looks like a washout, so don't expect more than an interruption here and there.

Thankfully, Sunday offers some hope, with higher pressure nearby, more sunshine and nearly zero chance of rain.

First Alert Weather maps

Stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast and weather alerts.