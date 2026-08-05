NYC activates heat, flash flood emergency plans for Thursday and Friday

New York City is activating its heat and flash flood emergency plans for Thursday and Friday due to dangerous temperatures and storms in the forecast.

The CBS News New York First Alert Weather Team has declared both days First Alert Weather Days due to oppressive humidity and a flash flooding risk from any downpours or storms.

A Heat Advisory has been issued for most of the Tri-State Area from 11 a.m. Thursday through 8 pm. Friday, with peak temperatures feeling like 95-100 degrees.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to arrive late Thursday afternoon and evening, mostly north and west of the city.

Friday will be more active with more widespread coverage of showers and storms.

CBS News New York

Hundreds of cooling centers will be open across the five boroughs on Thursday and Friday to help vulnerable New Yorkers escape the heat. A list of locations will be made available at finder.nyc.gov/coolingcenters and through 311.

City officials say there will be expanded street outreach Thursday and Friday in an effort to help those experiencing homelessness find shelter, cooling centers or other needed services.

There will also be nearly two dozen Cooling Outreach On-Location (COOL) vans deployed to help people in need get medical assistance, meals and more.

In the event of storms, New Yorkers are reminded to call 311 to report downed trees and blocked catch basins. Anyone trapped by rising flood waters or otherwise in immediate danger from weather conditions should call 911.