Healthy staples will cost 30% less at NYC-run grocery stores, Mayor Mamdani says

Certain core groceries will cost 30% less at New York City-run stores, Mayor Zohran Mamdani said Monday.

Mamdani had previously previewed the plan for cheaper staple items when he initially announced his plan for the stores.

The basket of cheaper goods will include all fresh meat, seafood, and produce, the mayor said. There will also be a discount for 20 additional pantry items, along with some dairy and other refrigerated goods.

The mayor estimates the savings will cut the average New Yorkers' grocery bill by 15% for a cumulative savings of about $1,000 a year.

"A trip to the grocery store shouldn't spell dread for New Yorkers. That's why we are guaranteeing a 30% discount on the most common and most critical groceries for families across the five boroughs — including eggs, milk, chicken and fresh fruits and vegetables. In a city that's defined by unpredictability, you deserve stability — no matter what aisle you're in," Mamdani said.

"Groceries are one of the clearest places New Yorkers feel the cost of living every week," Deputy Mayor for Economic Justice Julie Su said. "This administration is building a grocery store model that puts affordability first, with a 30 percent discount on essential foods and quality jobs for the people who run these stores. That's what it means to make this city work for working people."

The first city-run grocery store will open by the end of 2027 in Hunts Point, the Bronx. There will be one in each borough, including the previously announced location at La Marqueta in East Harlem, by the end of the mayor's term.