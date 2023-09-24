Free MTA bus service rolls out across New York City
NEW YORK -- Free MTA bus service rolled out Sunday in parts of the city.
There's one fare-free bus route in each borough as part of a pilot program to improve service.
Buses participating are marked "fare free."
The MTA says the program will serve around 43,000 riders.
The following bus routes are participating:
- Bx18 A/B,
- B60,
- M116,
- Q4 LCL/LTD, and
- S46/96.
The pilot program is scheduled to last about six to 12 months.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.