Free MTA bus service rolls out across New York City

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- Free MTA bus service rolled out Sunday in parts of the city.

There's one fare-free bus route in each borough as part of a pilot program to improve service.  

Buses participating are marked "fare free."  

The MTA says the program will serve around 43,000 riders.  

The following bus routes are participating:

  • Bx18 A/B,
  • B60,
  • M116,
  • Q4 LCL/LTD, and
  • S46/96.

The pilot program is scheduled to last about six to 12 months.

First published on September 24, 2023 / 10:20 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

