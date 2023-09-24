Free MTA bus service rolls out across New York City

Fare free bus routes begin in New York City

NEW YORK -- Free MTA bus service rolled out Sunday in parts of the city.

There's one fare-free bus route in each borough as part of a pilot program to improve service.

Buses participating are marked "fare free."

The MTA says the program will serve around 43,000 riders.

The following bus routes are participating:

Bx18 A/B,

B60,

M116,

Q4 LCL/LTD, and

S46/96.

The pilot program is scheduled to last about six to 12 months.