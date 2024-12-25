NYC marks its first official White Christmas in 15 years

NEW YORK - It's official - New York City has its first White Christmas in 15 years.

The National Weather Service says snow depth in Central Park was 1 inch at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. That's the minimum amount of snow needed to make it officially a White Christmas.

The last time New York City had a White Christmas was in 2009, when there were two inches on the ground.

This is all a result of light snow that moved through New York City and its surrounding area Tuesday. While totals weren't exactly impressive, they were enough to create a holly, jolly Christmas atmosphere for many in the area.

As far as snow totals go, Port Jervis in Orange County clocked in with 2.5 inches. Glen Spey in Sullivan County got 2 inches. Sussex, N.J. got 1.9 inches, and New Paltz, N.Y. got 1.5 inches. Danbury, Conn. got 1.2 inches.

As for the rest of Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah - both happening Wednesday - we're in for a cool and clear day. Those who are traveling should be fine, although we have some wet weather on the way this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday offer a chance for rain, but Sunday's looking a bit more likely for it.

See our full winter snow outlook for the season here, and stick with the First Alert Weather team for the latest alerts.