NYC marks its first official White Christmas in 15 years

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK - It's official - New York City has its first White Christmas in 15 years. 

The National Weather Service says snow depth in Central Park was 1 inch at 7 a.m. Christmas morning. That's the minimum amount of snow needed to make it officially a White Christmas

The last time New York City had a White Christmas was in 2009, when there were two inches on the ground. 

This is all a result of light snow that moved through New York City and its surrounding area Tuesday. While totals weren't exactly impressive, they were enough to create a holly, jolly Christmas atmosphere for many in the area. 

As far as snow totals go, Port Jervis in Orange County clocked in with 2.5 inches. Glen Spey in Sullivan County got 2 inches. Sussex, N.J. got 1.9 inches, and New Paltz, N.Y. got 1.5 inches. Danbury, Conn. got 1.2 inches. 

As for the rest of Christmas Day and the start of Hanukkah - both happening Wednesday - we're in for a cool and clear day. Those who are traveling should be fine, although we have some wet weather on the way this weekend. Both Saturday and Sunday offer a chance for rain, but Sunday's looking a bit more likely for it. 

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is managing editor of CBS New York. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

