NYC Mayor Adams to hold briefing on extreme weather safety

NEW YORK -- New York City Mayor Eric Adams is making an announcement on extreme weather and public safety today. 

Climate activists prepare for worst

Last month, amid a roller coaster of summer weather, the group WE ACT for Environmental Justice encouraged Harlem residents to prepare for any kind of climate emergency.

"It always seems like a distant threat, but it's really here and it's happening," WE ACT climate justice campaign manager Annie Carforo said. "The summers have always felt hot, but they're incredibly hot now, and we're seeing every summer is breaking record heat."  

In collaboration with other local organizations, the group created a map of Upper Manhattan with cooling centers and evacuation centers for extreme flooding. 

The map shows coastal flood zones impacted by hurricanes and streets susceptible to flooding in extreme rain events, including subway stations and bus stops that experience the most flooding.  

For more emergency planning resources, click here.

Mark Prussin is a digital producer at CBS New York. He covers breaking news, sports, politics and trending stories in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut. Mark joined the CBS New York team in 2019.

