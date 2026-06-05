Federal cuts to emergency housing voucher program could force some New Yorkers out of their homes

Federal cuts have forced the early expiration of emergency housing vouchers, meaning some New Yorkers who rely on housing assistance may no longer be able to afford to stay in their homes.

According to city data, nearly 8,000 vouchers were provided to residents and families as part of a federal program overseen by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, which did not respond to CBS News New York's request for comment.

Retiree faces tough decision

For the last four and a half years, Olga Garcia, 72, has lived a block away from the park on the Upper West Side. It's low-income housing, which she can only afford with federal vouchers.

She went from being a senior citizen with health issues living in a shelter to having the stability of a home that stabilized her life – until now.

"I was told that I now have to leave my home because they have insufficient funds," Garcia said.

She's now forced to make a decision: move on her own dime to a NYCHA building in a different neighborhood, or stay in her current apartment with a much higher rent.

"I'm gonna stay here. Because this is my house, my home. This is where I feel safe," Garcia said.

Garcia is considering going back to work in insurance, her former field that she fears she's now unqualified for.

Nonprofit landlord

Garcia was placed in the apartment she loves by the organization Project Find. The organization's executive director, Mark Jennings, is both Garcia's advocate and her landlord.

That means if Garcia now can't pay her rent, Jennings will go from fighting for her to fighting against her in court.

"She's deciding to stay, which is gonna put me in a situation where, in a couple years, if she doesn't pay her rent, I'm gonna have to take her to housing court," he said.

Jennings said he's now in a difficult position.

"With nonprofit landlords, we do care about the individuals. It's not about just taking money from them," he said.