NYC DOT looks to reconstruct BQE's Triple Cantilever area with tunnels and greenspace

NEW YORK -- The Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, also known as the BQE, has seen better days.

A critical stretch of roadway that provides fast access between the two boroughs is proving to be more vital than ever, with more than 130,000 cars daily.

The New York City Department of Transportation says the stretch of highway in Brooklyn Heights called the "Triple Cantilever," which sits under homes, apartment buildings and greenspace, is now crumbling. But some wonder could the DOT's new 80-page proposal be the solution?

"There's still a lot of questions. There's a lot of information that was presented, so I think the community is still trying to really dig in and understand the ramifications," said Lara Birnback, Executive Director of Brookyn Heights Association.

Birnback said there's a great deal of uncertainty about the proposal, including environmental impacts to residents.

The proposal shows the reconstruction of the Triple Cantilever by covering the roadway with short tunnels sitting underneath greenspace and access to Brooklyn Bridge Park.

"The bottom line is the community still has some real concerns about DOT's potential proposal to go back to a six-lane configuration in the Cantilever area," said Birnback. "We feel very strongly that maintaining that two-lane in each direction, or four-lane total, configuration is key."

Mayor Eric Adams announced earlier this month the DOT is confident the benefits of the drafted plan outweigh the negatives. The city said the stacked tunnels would make for less noise, air pollution, vibration and improve access to streets in Brooklyn Heights.

"What is clear is that we can't just rebuild the same status quo highway infrastructure that has wreaked such havoc on our communities, caused extraordinary environmental impacts," said Lincoln Restler, Councilmember for District 33.

Restler told CBS 2's Elijah Westbrook there isn't a timeline yet on when this project could break ground. In fact, continued public feedback is being sought before a final construction plan is released.

But Restler said one thing is certain if he and other residents back this plan.

"We have to reduce car and truck traffic," he said. "We recognize that any construction is going to be really problematic and incredibly disruptive for people who live in proximity to the BQE, and that's why at the end of years of construction, we need to have delivered a much better outcome for our neighborhood and community."

The DOT has not announced how much it will cost to reconstruct BQE Central, but officials say it could reach as much as $4 billion.