Watch CBS News

Preliminary designs for reimagined BQE released

The Brooklyn Queens Expressway is being reimagined, and we now have the preliminary design concepts for the project. They include more modernized space and safety upgrades for cars and pedestrians. CBS2's Elijah Westbrook takes a closer look.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.