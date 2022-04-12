With COVID numbers climbing, some establishments reinstate mask and vaccine requirements

NEW YORK -- With cases on the rise again, New York City health officials are considering raising the COVID alert level to "code yellow."

There's growing concern about a spring surge across the country, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut are among the 27 states reporting a rise in infections over the past week.

Health officials say hospitalization rates have been slower to show an uptick, but they are increasing, mostly among those who are unvaccinated. Now, they're issuing new guidelines.

With some COVID restrictions slowly inching their way back, it's a familiar feeling again around the city.

New York City Health + Hospitals announced new visitation policies Monday. All visitors must show proof of up-to-date vaccinations or have a negative COVID test within 48 hours, and patients can only have two visitors at a time.

FIND TESTING SITES: Click here for New York City's testing site locator, including mobile sites and at-home appointments

AVOID THE LINES: Click here for NYC Health+Hospitals testing wait times

At Columbia University, masking is back. Non-cloth masks are required in classrooms for the remaining weeks of the spring semester.

"A lot of my friends around me have been getting COVID recently, so it does make me more comfortable to have masks on. But I also feel like it's sometimes inconsistent," student Haru Yamanaka said.

The city's health commissioner says he expects the COVID alert level to go up from a low to medium risk next week.

"We are going to see a significant rise in cases. The good news, and I want to reassure New Yorkers, this is about preparation, not panic. It's not about anxiety and worry," said Dr. Ashwin Vasan.

The daily infection rate has risen from 760 on March 8 to more than 1,800 on April 5. There's now a 4.03% positive daily average. It was 1% after the initial Omicron surge.

"We are starting to message New Yorkers that they need to be taking precautions, especially around masking in indoor settings," Dr. Vasan said.

Mayor Eric Adams' new COVID diagnosis put the spotlight on the surge in the Big Apple. He was given antiviral medication, which is available to New Yorkers free of charge, and held a virtual press conference Monday as he recovers.

"The mere fact that I'm able to, I believe, fight this virus with just a raspy voice is because I took the necessary steps of getting boosted and vaccinated," he said.

Meanwhile, Philadelphia is reinstating its indoor mask mandate next week, since cases there have increased by more than 50% in the past 10 days.

CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC