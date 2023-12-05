MTA officials and other advocates set to speak about push for congestion pricing

NEW YORK -- Supporters of congestion pricing will gather for a rally Tuesday in Manhattan.

Commuters, lawmakers and business owners have come out against the plan, but now the MTA will share its side.

Supporters plan to rally around 11 a.m. in Union Square to encourage New Yorkers and the MTA board to adopt the program's recommendations and implement them as soon as possible.

The battle over congestion pricing continues to intensify as the city inches closer to its proposed start date in the spring of 2024.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber will be joined Tuesday by elected officials and other advocates in support of the credit and tolling structure proposed by the Traffic Mobility Review Board.

As it stands, the plan would charge most drivers at least $15 once a day to enter Manhattan's Central Business District south of 60th Street.

Some business owners and lawmakers say the plan will be a "death blow," costing a single truck nearly $30,000 a year to make deliveries in the CBD.

Meanwhile, the MTA says congestion pricing is essential to keep the city's public transit running efficiently while reducing traffic and pollution. The agency says as much as $15 billion could be raised for subways, buses and commuter rails under the plan and help fund projects like the Interborough Express.

Advocates plan to speak about the next steps in getting the plan underway, and why it's being looked at as a dire need for the city.