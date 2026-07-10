NYC children hoping to set world record visit over 40 playgrounds in 1 day

Two 8-year-olds took on Manhattan one playground at a time on Friday in an attempt to visit 40 playgrounds in one day and set a world record.

Now on their way to third grade, the little Upper West Siders were inspired by a 2019 online challenge where three kids visited 26 playgrounds in one day in Adelaide, Australia.

"I've always wanted to break a world record"

Hannah and Wilder have been friends since kindergarten and love to play together.

"When I met Wilder, I thought he was my friend," Hannah said.

The playground plot was Hannah's idea, and Wilder was shocked, but happy to join her.

"I've always wanted to break a world record," he said.

The duo, along with their parents, biked to each playground, stopping at spots like Erie Canal Playground on West 52nd Street and, their personal favorite, River Run Playground at Riverside Drive and West 83rd Street.

Wilder and Hannah pose with Wilder's dad and Hannah's mom at the start of their playground challenge to visit 40 playgrounds in one day, July 10, 2026. Jordi Lippe-Mcgraw

The two families even made an online tracker to map their progress.

"She said, 'I think we can beat the record,'" Hannah's mom, Jesenia Ruiz De La Torre, said. "We're so lucky to live in New York City. A lot of people don't realize it, but there are so many playgrounds here and community spaces where people can be together outside."

In the end, they made it to 41 playgrounds.

The kids are still waiting to hear from the Guinness Book of World Records, but they did hear from the city parks commissioner, who offered congratulations.

The playground challenge is also one last hurrah for Hannah and Wilder, as Wilder's family will be moving outside of the United States this year. Don't worry though — the besties still plan to visit.

Keeping kids moving

With summer vacation in full swing and no scheduled recess, it's important for children to stay physically active. A lot of that responsibility falls on their guardians, not the little ones, as research shows physical activity is "mainly left to the interest and motivation of their parents" when kids aren't in school.

According to a study published in National Library of Medicine, overall physical activity decreased by 18% and moderate physical activity decreased by 53% in children ages 6 to 9 during summer break compared to before break.

"We all live in fairly small apartments, so getting outside and not being stuck inside, no matter the weather ... It's incredible to be able to say, hey, which playground do you want to go to?" Wilder's mom, Jordi Lippe-McGraw, said.

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