Bike MS 2026 returns to Manhattan on Sunday. Find road closures, route maps and more.

The annual Bike MS fundraising event is taking place in Manhattan on Sunday.

The nonprofit National Multiple Sclerosis Society organizes charity bike rides across the country each year to raise money that goes toward MS research and helping individuals living with MS.

Here's what to know about the route, road closures and more.

When is Bike MS in NYC?

The start line chute will open to riders at 6 a.m. Opening ceremonies and announcements will take place at 7:15 a.m., and cyclists will take off from the start line at 7:30 a.m.

Access to the starting line will close at 8 a.m.

Once cyclists reach the Inwood Hill rest stop, they will be held there for about 45 minutes.

Organizers estimate cyclists will be released from the rest stop at 9:15 a.m. and begin arriving at the finish line around 9:45 a.m.

A finish line festival will be held at Pier 76 from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Bike MS NYC route maps

The route starts at Pier 76 on the West Side Highway between 35th and 36th streets. Participants can ride either a 30-mile route or a 50-mile route.

The 30-mile route takes cyclists around the southern tip of Manhattan, then north along the East Side to Inwood. After stopping at the Inwood Hill rest area, cyclists travel south along the West Side back to Pier 76.

Cyclists who opt for the 50-mile route will cross the George Washington Bridge after leaving the Inwood Hill rest area and head north along the Hudson River in New Jersey to Alpine. In Alpine, riders will loop back down south, cross over the GWB into the city and continue the route south to Pier 76.

Street closures in Manhattan on Sunday for Bike MS

According to the city Department of Transportation, the following streets will be closed at the discretion of the police department:

West Street (Southbound) between West 54th Street and Battery Park Underpass

Battery Park Underpass (South tube) between West Street and FDR Drive

FDR Drive (Northbound) between Battery Park Underpass and Harlem River Drive

Harlem River Drive (Northbound) between FDR Drive and 10th Avenue

10th Avenue between Harlem River Drive and West 218th Street

West 218th Street between 10th Avenue and Indian Road

Indian Road between West 218th Street and West 214th Street

214th Street between Indian Road and Seaman Avenue

Seaman Avenue between West 214th Street and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between Seaman Avenue and Henry Hudson Parkway

Henry Hudson Parkway / Joe DiMaggio Highway / West Street (Southbound) between Riverside Drive and West 54th Street

West 43rd Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

West 40th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue/West Street

12th Avenue/West Side Highway between West 34th Street and West 43rd Street

West 59th Street between 11th Avenue and 12th Avenue

West End Avenue between West 59th Street and West 72nd Street

West 72nd Street between West End Avenue and Riverside Drive

Riverside Drive between West 72nd Street and West 165th Street

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority said no bridges or tunnels will be completely closed for the event, but the following detours will be in place from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday:

Henry Hudson Bridge: There will be no access for Manhattan-bound traffic to the southbound Henry Hudson Bridge from the Mosholu Parkway.

There will be no access for Manhattan-bound traffic to the southbound Henry Hudson Bridge from the Mosholu Parkway. Hugh L. Carey Tunnel: All traffic exiting the tunnel in Manhattan will be detoured northbound onto West Street or through the Trinity Place exit, which will remain open.

All traffic exiting the tunnel in Manhattan will be detoured northbound onto West Street or through the Trinity Place exit, which will remain open. RFK Bridge: The northbound FDR Drive and Harlem River Drive will be closed. All Manhattan-bound traffic crossing the Robert F. Kennedy Bridge will be detoured onto the southbound FDR Drive or 125th Street.

More information can be found at BikeMS.org.