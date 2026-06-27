How to get access to prime viewing areas for 4th of July fireworks in NYC

If you want to guarantee you get the best view of the 2026 Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks Show in New York City, here's your chance.

The mayor's office announced Friday they are giving away 100,000 free tickets for prime viewing areas at Brooklyn Bridge Park and the South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

How to enter the NYC July 4th fireworks ticket lottery

The tickets are being distributed through an online public lottery that opened Friday morning.

You can access the lottery by visiting july4.events.nyc and clicking on "Join the Lottery."

You then have to enter your phone number, first and last name, and email address, and click "Enter Lottery." You will receive an email confirming your entry.

The lottery closes at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, June 29.

When will I know if I won the July 4th fireworks lottery?

Winners will be notified by email between Tuesday, June 30, and Thursday, July 2. If you win, you will have a limited amount of time to claim your tickets and register.

Each winner can claim up to four tickets. You will need to provide names and phone numbers for each guest who will be accompanying you.

Children under the age of 2 do not need a ticket.

If you win and successfully claim your tickets, you will receive an email on Friday, July 3, with more information on where and when to arrive for the show.

For more information on prohibited items and wheelchair-accessible viewing zones, visit the FAQ section of july4.events.nyc.

Do you need a ticket to watch the July 4th fireworks in NYC?

If you are not one of the lucky winners, there will be public viewing areas along the FDR Drive in Manhattan. You will not need a ticket to enter those viewing areas.

There will also be non-ticketed viewing areas across the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, at the following access points:

York & Hudson

Grand & Hudson

Essex & Hudson

Washington & Dudley (Paulus Hook Section)

Colgate Clock

Columbus & Hudson

Hudson & Harborside

2nd & Hudson

ADA accessible viewing is available at 70 Hudson St. at the Hudson River Walkway

The 50th Macy's Fourth of July Fireworks show starts at 9:25 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.