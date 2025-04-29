NY Yankees blast six home runs in 15-3 win over Baltimore Orioles

The New York Yankees hit four home runs in the first inning and rolled to a 15-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday at Camden Yards.

Orioles starting pitcher Kyle Gibson, who pitched for the Orioles in 2023 and rejoined the team in March, gave up nine runs on 11 base hits and five home runs in his season debut.

Trent Grisham, Aaron Judge, and Ben Rice opened the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs over the first five pitches, giving the Yankees a 3-0 lead. Cody Bellinger homered two batters later, and Anthony Volpe doubled home Jazz Chisholm, who got to third on a double and an error, to cap off a five-run first inning.

Rice, who went 3-for-5, hit his second home run in the second inning, and Austin Wells had a blast in the ninth.

Yankees pitcher Carlos Rodón (4-3) retired the first 15 Orioles he faced and eventually yielded two runs and two hits in six-plus innings.

Gunnar Henderson hit a solo shot for Baltimore.

Rodón took a perfect game into the sixth before Emmanuel Rivera led off with a walk. Jorge Mateo followed with a double.

This was the second time this season the Yankees hit three consecutive home runs to start their half of the first. They're the first team to do that more than once in a season. On March 29, Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge homered on the game's first three pitches for New York against Milwaukee.

Key moment

There weren't many after the first inning. New York scored five times before the Orioles even came to the plate, and Rodón made that advantage look plenty safe.

Key stats

The Orioles, who made the postseason the past two years, now have the worst ERA in baseball at 5.52. They've lost seven of their last nine. In addition to this blowout, that stretch has included a 24-2 loss to Cincinnati and 7-0 defeats against Washington and Detroit.

Up next

The Yankees send Carlos Carrasco (2-1) to the mound against Cade Povich (1-2) in Wednesday series finale.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.