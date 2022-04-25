Poll: New Yorkers support changes to bail reform law, but split on how they will impact crime

New poll on NY governor's race, bail reform and more

NEW YORK -- A new poll shows New York voters support Albany's proposal to overhaul the bail reform law.

The poll also shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with the lowest job performance numbers since taking office nearly a year ago.

According to Siena College, Hochul's 44% favorability remains virtually unchanged from last month, but her job performance rating has fallen. Only 36% of voters have a positive opinion of how she's doing.

Hochul is getting negative ratings on crime and economic issues, including jobs, inflation and taxes.

Web Extra: Click here to see the poll

On bail reform, 67% of voters approve of changes to the law, but 38% say the changes will have no effect on the crime rate.

Thirty-two percent say they will decrease crime. But 16% say changing the law will increase it.

