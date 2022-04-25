Watch CBS News

Poll: New Yorkers support changes to bail reform law, but split on how they will impact crime

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

New poll on NY governor's race, bail reform and more 00:44

NEW YORK -- A new poll shows New York voters support Albany's proposal to overhaul the bail reform law.

The poll also shows Gov. Kathy Hochul with the lowest job performance numbers since taking office nearly a year ago.

According to Siena College, Hochul's 44% favorability remains virtually unchanged from last month, but her job performance rating has fallen. Only 36% of voters have a positive opinion of how she's doing. 

Hochul is getting negative ratings on crime and economic issues, including jobs, inflation and taxes. 

On bail reform, 67% of voters approve of changes to the law, but 38% say the changes will have no effect on the crime rate. 

Thirty-two percent say they will decrease crime. But 16% say changing the law will increase it.

CBS2's Political Reporter Marcia Kramer will have more on the story tonight on CBS2 News at 5 and 6.

CBSNewYork Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 25, 2022 / 12:36 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.