Gov. Kathy Hochul says she'll debate primary challengers, but no word on where or when

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed Friday to debate competitors, but she is not yet saying where or when.

Hochul is facing increasing pressure to face off on TV from fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, who Friday issued a joint challenge.

The two agreed to a June 7th debate on CBS2 way back in February. Political reporter Marcia Kramer is in touch with Hochul's office regarding her decision.

We are also waiting for a response from Lee Zeldin to debate before the Republican primary.

Both parties pick a candidate on June 28.