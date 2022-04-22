Watch CBS News

Gov. Kathy Hochul says she'll debate primary challengers, but no word on where or when

By CBSNewYork Team

/ CBS New York

Gov. Kathy Hochul agrees to primary debate, awaiting details 00:32

NEW YORK - Gov. Kathy Hochul agreed Friday to debate competitors, but she is not yet saying where or when. 

Hochul is facing increasing pressure to face off on TV from fellow Democrats Tom Suozzi and Jumaane Williams, who Friday issued a joint challenge. 

The two agreed to a June 7th debate on CBS2 way back in February. Political reporter Marcia Kramer is in touch with Hochul's office regarding her decision. 

We are also waiting for a response from Lee Zeldin to debate before the Republican primary. 

Both parties pick a candidate on June 28. 

CBSNewYork Team
The CBSNewYork team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on April 22, 2022 / 5:33 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

