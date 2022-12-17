Watch CBS News
Nutley volunteer fire chief Henry Meola accused of luring a child

By CBS New York Team

NUTLEY, N.J. -- A volunteer fire chief in Nutley is accused of luring a child.

Hudson County prosecutors say Henry Meola faces charges including attempted endangering of the welfare of a child.

They say an investigation found Meola arranged to meet someone who he believed to be a minor for sex.

Meola was arrested at his home and is being held at the county jail.

First published on December 16, 2022 / 7:23 PM

