Nutley volunteer fire chief Henry Meola accused of luring a child
NUTLEY, N.J. -- A volunteer fire chief in Nutley is accused of luring a child.
Hudson County prosecutors say Henry Meola faces charges including attempted endangering of the welfare of a child.
They say an investigation found Meola arranged to meet someone who he believed to be a minor for sex.
Meola was arrested at his home and is being held at the county jail.
