NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Lindenhurst plane crash

NEW YORK -- The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash on Long Island earlier this month.

Federal investigators say back in January the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, and after troubleshooting and testing, the aircraft returned to service. The NTSB also said the aircraft had an inspection six days before the crash.

The small plane went down on March 5 in Lindenhurst, killing a mother and critically injuring her daughter. The 23-year-old pilot was also hurt. The pilot had reported smoke in the cockpit moments before the fatal crash.