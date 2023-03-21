Watch CBS News
Local News

NTSB releases preliminary report on the deadly Lindenhurst plane crash

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NTSB releases preliminary report on Long Island deadly plane crash
NTSB releases preliminary report on Long Island deadly plane crash 00:37

NEW YORK -- The National Transportation Safety Board released a preliminary report on a deadly plane crash on Long Island earlier this month.

Federal investigators say back in January the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, and after troubleshooting and testing, the aircraft returned to service. The NTSB also said the aircraft had an inspection six days before the crash.

READ MOREPilot issued "Mayday" call prior to deadly small plane crash in Lindenhurst

The small plane went down on March 5 in Lindenhurst, killing a mother and critically injuring her daughter. The 23-year-old pilot was also hurt. The pilot had reported smoke in the cockpit moments before the fatal crash.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on March 21, 2023 / 7:34 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.