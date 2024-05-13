Northern lights may be visible in New York for one more night Monday. See the map of where to watch.
NEW YORK -- New Yorkers have one more chance to see the northern lights dazzle the night sky.
Monday will be the last night to see the aurora borealis, which first appeared Friday when the strongest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years reached Earth.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said early Monday the G5 storm had been downgraded to a G3, but moderate to strong geomagnetic storms are still likely Monday, followed by minor storms Tuesday.
Where to see the northern lights tonight in New York
While upstate New York and other parts of the U.S. saw the light show Friday night, most of New York City and its suburbs missed out.
Light pollution will continue to be a challenge near the city Monday, but the sky is expected to be clearer with fewer clouds.
Places farther north, like Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties, will have the best chance of visibility.
CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock recommends finding an open field or a flat area with a clear view of the horizon.
Friday night, the G5 storm recorded a Kp index of 8 -- the highest to hit the region in more than 20 years. The G3 storm now has a Kp index of 7 upstate.
New Yorkers share northern lights photos
Northern Lights in New Jersey & Connecticut
See more photos of the northern lights around the world here, and stick with CBS New York's First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast as tonight's viewing approaches.