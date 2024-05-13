Watch CBS News
Northern lights may be visible in New York for one more night Monday. See the map of where to watch.

By Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Northern lights may be visible over New York for one more night
00:44

NEW YORK -- New Yorkers have one more chance to see the northern lights dazzle the night sky.

Monday will be the last night to see the aurora borealis, which first appeared Friday when the strongest geomagnetic storm in more than 20 years reached Earth.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) said early Monday the G5 storm had been downgraded to a G3, but moderate to strong geomagnetic storms are still likely Monday, followed by minor storms Tuesday. 

Where to see the northern lights tonight in New York

jl-fa-3-part-timeline-2-3.png
CBS New York

While upstate New York and other parts of the U.S. saw the light show Friday night, most of New York City and its suburbs missed out. 

Light pollution will continue to be a challenge near the city Monday, but the sky is expected to be clearer with fewer clouds. 

aurora-forecast-2.png
CBS New York

Places farther north, like Dutchess, Sullivan and Ulster counties, will have the best chance of visibility. 

CBS New York's Vanessa Murdock recommends finding an open field or a flat area with a clear view of the horizon.

jl-je-pic.png
CBS New York

Friday night, the G5 storm recorded a Kp index of 8 -- the highest to hit the region in more than 20 years. The G3 storm now has a Kp index of 7 upstate.

New Yorkers share northern lights photos

8-credit-beth-erickson.jpg
Viewer Beth Erickson shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Stormville, New York. Beth Erickson
11-credit-dina-astras.jpg
Viewer Dina Astras shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Chester, New York. Dina Astras
9-credit-michael-creed.jpg
Viewer Michael Creed shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Sag Harbor, New York. Michael Creed
credit-debra-harvey-2.jpg
Viewer Debra Harvey shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Sag Harbor, New York. Debra Harvey

Northern Lights in New Jersey & Connecticut

2-credit-rajat-mahadevan.jpg
Viewer Rajat Mahadevan shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Whitehouse Station, New Jersey. Rajat Mahadevan
6-credit-ryland-edwards.jpg
Viewer Ryland Edwards shared this photo of the northern lights visible in Sandy Hook, Connecticut. Ryland Edwards

See more photos of the northern lights around the world here, and stick with CBS New York's First Alert Weather team for the latest forecast as tonight's viewing approaches.

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a Digital Producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. She previously worked at WMUR-TV.

First published on May 13, 2024 / 12:17 PM EDT

