New York Legislature seeking solutions to bail out MTA after congestion pricing pause, sources say

NEW YORK -- The New York State Legislature is frantically trying to find a solution to help bail out the MTA after Gov. Kathy Hochul indefinitely paused the congestion pricing program in New York City, highly placed sources tell CBS New York political reporter Marcia Kramer.

On the table is a bill that would promise the Legislature will find $1 billion so that the MTA can sell bonds to fund its capital projects. Details on where the money would come from would be determined later.

A source tells Kramer, "It buys us time to continue resolving this mess the governor created."

There's no deal yet, but the Legislature is trying to come up with a solution sometime before they adjourn Friday.

Sources say MTA board members were "blindsided" by congestion pricing delay

Sources say the governor did not notify the MTA she would be delaying the program before she made her announcement Wednesday. One board member told CBS New York they felt "bewildered" and "blindsided."

Some board members say they're now worried about finding the $15 billion in funding needed to make necessary upgrades and fixes to the subway system.

The governor has promised to find money for the MTA to make up for the money congestion pricing was supposed to provide, saying, "We have set aside funding to backstop the MTA Capital Plan, and are currently exploring other funding sources."

One local lawmaker has suggested the governor move up the approval of licenses for three downstate casinos because the fees are earmarked for the MTA.