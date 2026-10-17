No Kings rallies across NYC encourage early voting ahead of midterms

Hundreds of people gathered in Washington Square Park on Saturday for a "No Kings: Vote Early" rally, one of more than 2,500 events held nationwide to encourage voter participation ahead of this year's midterm elections.

The Manhattan event featured speeches, music and poetry, with organizers urging New Yorkers to cast ballots during the early voting period.

Public Advocate Jumaane Williams told attendees that voting remains an important tool for political change.

"The vote is in our hand right now, not because it can solve everything, but it is a tool that we must use to move us forward," Williams said.

The event marked the fourth round of nationwide No Kings rallies, a movement that has criticized policies of President Donald Trump's administration and what organizers describe as government corruption. Saturday's gathering, however, was branded as a "vote fest" and focused on mobilizing New Yorkers to vote early.

Some speakers and attendees expressed concerns about campaign spending and voter engagement.

"Super PACs and incredibly wealthy people are pouring so much into races that sometimes people feel disenfranchised," singer of Resistance Survival Chorus Nara Gerber said. "Rallies like this remind people that one person can make a difference."

Although organizers described the events as nonpartisan, several speakers sharply criticized the president, touching on issues including immigration enforcement, the cost of living and the war in Iran.

Police maintained a visible presence throughout the event. A small number of counterprotesters also attended to voice support for the president.

Organizers said the goal is to channel political activism into voter turnout through community-based events, including neighborhood gatherings, cookouts and walks to polling sites.

"We've got to translate all that power into action, and that's why we're here today," said Jennifer Reingold, co-chair of VoteFest Manhattan.

Early voting in New York begins Oct. 24.