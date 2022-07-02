No end in sight to July 4 weekend flight delays and cancellations amid staff shortages

Travel chaos could continue Saturday as millions try to catch flights

Travel chaos could continue Saturday as millions try to catch flights

Travel chaos could continue Saturday as millions try to catch flights

NEWARK, N.J. -- Saturday could be another chaotic day for people traveling for the Fourth of July.

Long lines, delays and canceled flights have plagued thousands of people across the country in the days leading up to the holiday.

There are dozens of delays and cancellations Saturday at Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy Airports, according to FlightAware.com.

There appears to be no end in sight. Experts say travelers should pack their patience as the weekend progresses, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

"I want to get out of here. I think I had enough," said Mary Gocco, who was traveling out of Newark on Friday.

The area airports are getting slammed. Staffing shortages including pilots and air traffic control continue to complicate air travel as millions try to board planes this weekend.

"My flights got cancelled twice and then I tried rescheduling it in the morning because I heard that's what helps," said Alexander Mihas, who was traveling from Miami.

Travel chaos could persist into 2023

AAA predicted nearly 48 million Americans would travel at least 50 miles from home this weekend. That's up 3.7 percent over last year.

"We just got here and they let us know right now that it got canceled," said Alam Khan, a Boonton, New Jersey resident who was traveling to Toronto for his wedding on Sunday.

"There's no emails or anything and she's waiting in Toronto. So, we're trying to get married," Khan said. "I'm just gonna shoot her a call and be like, 'Look babe, I'm kind of stuck here for now but I'll be there as soon as I can be.'"

The roads are crowded too. Some areas have twice the usual amount of drivers. A record 42 million people are traveling by car, according to AAA.

"Two children, two dogs and an iPad, and a lot of snacks," said Emily Carter, from Baltimore.

The Port Authority has issued a parking advisory for people heading to an airport. They're urging people to book parking spaces in advance since many lots are already full.

Click here for more information.