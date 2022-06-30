AAA: Record number of travelers expected over July 4 weekend

NEW YORK -- A record-setting number of Americans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend.

Many are expected to hit the road on Thursday and AAA predicts 48 million will travel more than 50 miles.

"The worst time is going to be [Thursday] from 2 to 8 p.m., [Friday] from noon until 9 and Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. So outside of those hours would be a good time to travel," said Robert Sinclair Jr. of AAA Northeast.

There's also concern at airports amid a recent flurry of cancellations.

More than 2,100 flights were canceled on Thursday, including dozens at Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy Airport.