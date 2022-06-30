Watch CBS News
Local News

AAA: Record number of travelers expected over July 4 weekend

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

AAA expects record travel for 4th of July weekend
AAA expects record travel for 4th of July weekend 00:49

NEW YORK -- A record-setting number of Americans are expected to travel this Fourth of July weekend.

Many are expected to hit the road on Thursday and AAA predicts 48 million will travel more than 50 miles. 

"The worst time is going to be [Thursday] from 2 to 8 p.m., [Friday] from noon until 9 and Saturday from 2 until 4 p.m. So outside of those hours would be a good time to travel," said Robert Sinclair Jr. of AAA Northeast. 

Record 48 million Americans expected to travel for 4th of July weekend 05:09

There's also concern at airports amid a recent flurry of cancellations. 

More than 2,100 flights were canceled on Thursday, including dozens at Newark, LaGuardia and Kennedy Airport. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 30, 2022 / 12:54 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.