Flight delays, cancellations & not enough parking plague July 4 weekend travel

NEWARK, N.J. -- The Fourth of July holiday weekend is here and it could be another very troubled day for people heading to the airport.

That's because of the continuing problem of flight cancellations and other issues, like not enough available parking. On top of that, limited parking at Newark Airport is making matters worse.

Friday is expected to be one of the busiest days for air travel, so plan ahead, CBS2's Elijah Westbrook reported.

Thursday, what would normally be a fun and enjoyable travel experience heading out of town for Independence Day was more like a headache for many.

"My flights got canceled twice, and then I tried rescheduling it in the morning because I heard that's what helps and that one got canceled. But luckily I got switched and here we are. I finally made it," said Alexander Mihas, traveling from Miami.

Mihas said he got little to no sleep navigating his Delta flight cancellations, which are part of more than 2,300 flights into or within the U.S. that were delayed by Thursday afternoon or more than 400 that were canceled, according to FlightAware.com.

"I tried being prepared by trying to see which flights are getting canceled, but it's hard to predict," Mihas said.

Many of the delays and cancellations are due to widespread staff shortages ranging from flight traffic controllers to pilots, and the problem could last through the summer travel season, according to experts.

"Yet and still 3.55 million will fly. But as a percentage of those who are going to travel, that's the lowest it's been since 2011," Robert Sinclair of AAA Northeast said about the July 4th weekend.

Planning is key. Travel experts say check the status of your flight before heading to the airport, arrive at the terminal more than two hours before your scheduled departure and have a backup plan.

At Newark Airport, there's an advisory from the Port Authority about parking. The agency is urgently calling on air travelers to pre-book parking spaces before getting to the airport since many lots are full.

Visit the Port Authority's website here for more information.