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Major delays on NJ Turnpike after semi-truck crash results in fire

By
Alexa Herrera
Digital Producer, CBS News New York
Alexa Herrera is a digital producer with the CBS News New York web team. She previously worked with WUFT and WTSP in Florida as a digital producer. She's a Long Island native.
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Alexa Herrera

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Two semi-trucks erupted in flames after a crash on the NJ Turnpike during the Thursday morning commute.

The crash is snarling traffic as the northbound lanes of the turnpike's inner roadway north of Interchange 12 are shut down. All traffic is being pushed to the outer roadway. Delays are going back to Interchange 11.

The trucks collided just before 4 a.m., according to a Department of Transportation traffic map

Video from Chopper 2 showed lumber on one of the vehicles burning as heavy smoke rose from the crash.

chopper-am-daily2-06-25-2026-i-287-truck-fire-hi-res-still-06-04-4517.jpg
A semi-truck crash is causing major delays on the NJ Turnpike Thursday morning.  Chopper 2

Rubbernecking delays are also becoming an issue after a second crash happened nearby. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

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