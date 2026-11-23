One person died, and two others were hurt after a deer caused three cars to be involved in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike, according to state troopers.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the southbound inner roadway in Cranbury.

Michael Venicio-Caparojas, 25, was driving a Mazda when it hit the back of a Honda. The Honda then struck the left concrete barrier. The Mazda overturned and hit the right guardrail.

A second Honda was driving when it hit the other Honda before veering across the road and hitting the Mazda, troopers said.

Venicio-Caparojas died from his injuries, officials said. Two others had minor injuries and declined hospital treatment.

Three cars were involved in a crash caused by a deer on the NJ Turnpike on Nov. 23, 2026, state troopers said. FNTV

Video from the scene showed the overturned car partially on top of a guardrail while another car was on the shoulder facing the wrong direction.

An initial report said a deer may have caused the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.