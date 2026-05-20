NJ Transit service resumes at Penn Station New York after brush fire caused suspension

NJ Transit rail service into and out of Penn Station New York resumed Wednesday night after a brush fire near one of the Hudson River Tunnels caused a suspension.

The agency said delays of up to 90 minutes are expected systemwide.

The suspension lasted about two hours.

NJ Transit posted video of smoke and flames along the tracks in Secaucus, New Jersey.

A brush fire near one of the Hudson River Tunnels suspended NJ Transit rail service into and out of Penn Station New York on May 20, 2026. NJ Transit

Crews were on the scene.

It's not clear what caused the fire.

NJ Transit says rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored.

Commuters are urged to check the NJ Transit mobile app or NJ Transit website for alternate routes.

Stay with CBS News New York for the latest on this developing story.