NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line service due to overhead wire issues

NEW YORK -- For a third morning in a row, New Jersey Transit service is being impacted by overhead wire issues.

NJ Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service are suspended in both directions.

Northeast Corridor & North Jersey Coast Line rail service is suspended in both directions due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets/passes are being cross honored by NJ TRANSIT bus, private carriers & PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken & Penn Station New York — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 7, 2023

The agency blames Amtrak overhead wire issues for the disruption.

ALERT: As of 6:45 am ET, All services operating between Metropark (MET) and Newark (NWK) will experience delays due to overhead power issues in the area. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 7, 2023

Just yesterday, the Northeast Corridor line was suspended between Trenton and Metropark due to similar issues at Metropark. Amtrak service was also suspended between Philadelphia and New York.

On Wednesday, hundreds of NJ Transit riders were stuck on a train near the Maplewood station because of power issues. Service was impacted on the Morris and Essex line, as well as Gladstone.

