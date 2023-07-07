NJ Transit suspends Northeast Corridor, North Jersey Coast Line service due to overhead wire issues
NEW YORK -- For a third morning in a row, New Jersey Transit service is being impacted by overhead wire issues.
NJ Transit says its Northeast Corridor and North Jersey Coast Line service are suspended in both directions.
The agency blames Amtrak overhead wire issues for the disruption.
Just yesterday, the Northeast Corridor line was suspended between Trenton and Metropark due to similar issues at Metropark. Amtrak service was also suspended between Philadelphia and New York.
On Wednesday, hundreds of NJ Transit riders were stuck on a train near the Maplewood station because of power issues. Service was impacted on the Morris and Essex line, as well as Gladstone.
CLICK HERE for the latest information from NJ Transit.
