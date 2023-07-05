Rough morning on the rails for some NJ TRANSIT commuters as trains get stuck near Maplewood

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. - It has been a rough morning on the rails for some NJ TRANSIT riders.

Morris and Essex and Gladstone branch rail service was suspended in both directions due to overhead wire issues.

NJ TRANSIT said two trains were stalled between stations, and passengers were walked to the Maplewood station. There were between 200-300 people on each train, according to NJ TRANSIT.

Morris and Essex Line and Gladstone Branch rail service is suspended in both directions due to overhead wire issues at Maplewood. NJ TRANSIT rail tickets and passes are being cross-honored by NJ TRANSIT bus and private carriers. — Morris & Essex Line (@NJTRANSIT_ME) July 5, 2023

Commuters were also stranded at Chatham station.

NJ TRANSIT said buses and private carriers were cross-honoring tickets.

