NJ Transit, Amtrak service restored after power issues at Metropark

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service has been restored after another morning of service disruptions. 

Officials say there were overhead power issues at Metropark. 

New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor line was suspended between Trenton and Metropark at around 7 a.m.  

Amtrak service was suspended between Philadelphia and New York, and operating with limited service in the opposite direction. 

Service was restored shortly after 10 a.m. 

Residual delays were expected. 

This comes a day after hundreds of NJ Transit riders became stuck on a train near Maplewood for the morning commute.

Stick with CBS New York for the latest on this developing story.

First published on July 6, 2023 / 8:39 AM

