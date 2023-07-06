NJ Transit, Amtrak service restored after power issues at Metropark

NEW YORK -- New Jersey Transit and Amtrak service has been restored after another morning of service disruptions.

Officials say there were overhead power issues at Metropark.

New Jersey Transit's Northeast Corridor line was suspended between Trenton and Metropark at around 7 a.m.

1 of 2: Northeast Corridor rail service is suspended in both directions between Trenton and Metropark due to Amtrak overhead wire issues. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 6, 2023

Amtrak service was suspended between Philadelphia and New York, and operating with limited service in the opposite direction.

Service was restored shortly after 10 a.m.

NEC service has resumed in both directions between Trenton and Metropark due to Amtrak overhead wire issues with train #3836, 10:15 AM Trenton & train #3835, 10:33 AM, PSNY. NJT rail tickets & passes are being cross honored by NJT bus, private carriers and PATH at NPS and PSNY. — NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) July 6, 2023

Residual delays were expected.

UPDATE: As of 9:50 am ET, Overhead power has been restored. Services traveling north of Philadelphia (PHL) have resumed. Residual delays will occur due to heavy rail congestion and speed restrictions. Updates to follow as more information becomes available. — Amtrak Northeast (@AmtrakNECAlerts) July 6, 2023

This comes a day after hundreds of NJ Transit riders became stuck on a train near Maplewood for the morning commute.

