NJ Transit riders bracing for another long night amid overhead wire problems in Maplewood

NEW JERSEY -- NJ Transit riders are facing more trouble on the tracks Friday night.

Service is suspended on parts of multiple lines after a train in Maplewood was disabled because of overhead wire issues.

Passengers heading from Penn Station in New York to Summit or Dover are being advised to take the train to Newark-Penn Station, then get on a bus.

Riders that do not want to transfer to the buses are being told to seek alternate transportation.

"It's a 55 minute train. It's probably a two and a half hour drive at this time of day with traffic," said Louis Ferrara, of Morristown.

"It's every other week here. Luckily I'm fortunate, I'll take an Uber out. But for a lot of other folks either catching the PATH train to Hoboken or to Newark Penn, which is not always a convenient option. Definitely a time delay, especially with people that are trying to get home on a Friday," another rider said.

The problem is connected to wire issues impacting service along the Morris & Essex Line.

The Maplewood wire issues are in the same area where the overhead wire system became detached Wednesday and caused significant delays during the morning commute.

Passengers had to get off the train and walk on the tracks.

Tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit Bus, PATH, Light Rail and private carriers.

There was no immediate word on when the problem will clear up.